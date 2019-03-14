European markets set for a muted open amid Brexit confusion

European markets are heading towards a broadly flat open Thursday as investors digest the latest Brexit vote in the U.K. Parliament ruling out a no-deal departure from the block.

London's FTSE is seen 8 points lower at 7,150, the German DAX down 5 points at 11,566 and the French CAC down 2 points at 5,304, according to IG.

Market participants will be looking at the significance of the latest Brexit development on Thursday. Last night, U.K. lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal in place on March 29, setting up another vote Thursday on whether its official departure date should be extended. MPs also narrowly backed an amendment that rejected a no-deal Brexit in any circumstance.

A no-deal exit was widely expected to be defeated as most MPs (Members of Parliament) want to avoid the economic uncertainty and trade disruptions that it could cause. In Thursday's vote, MPs are expected to approve a delay to the scheduled departure on March 29.