'Game of Thrones' last four episodes will be as long as feature films

HBO confirmed the estimated run times for the final six episodes of "Game of Thrones" on Friday.

The long-awaited eighth season of the blockbuster fantasy show premieres on April 14. It is only six episodes long, but each episode has been described as its own feature-length film and some will have a run time of up to 90 minutes.

The final run times fall a little short of the hour and 30 minutes fans had expected, but four of the six episodes will exceed one hour.

Here's a full list of dates and times for the final season:

Season 8, episode 1

Debut date: Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 54 minutes

Season 8, episode 2

Debut date: Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 58 minutes

Season 8, episode 3

Debut date: Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1 hour 22 minutes

Season 8, episode 4

Debut date: Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1 hour 18 minutes

Season 8, episode 5

Debut date: Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1 hour 20 minutes

"It's spectacle," HBO's Richard Plepler told Variety in January. He said writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, 'I'm watching a movie.' They knew the bar was high. They've exceeded the bar. I've watched them twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."

HBO also teased that this season will feature the longest battle sequence ever committed to film.

"Game of Thrones" has been the cornerstone of HBO's streaming service for nearly a decade, garnering critical acclaim and a passionate fan base.

The company, owned by AT&T, has been in the process of finding new ways to draw subscribers to its service as the fantasy epic heads for its final bow. Shows like "Westworld," "Barry," "True Detective" and "Big Little Lies" are already performing well for the company.

HBO has a number of new projects in the works for 2019 and beyond, including "Lovecraft Country" from Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and J.J. Abrams ("Lost"), and a series based on the graphic novel "Watchmen" from Damon Lindelof ("The Leftovers").