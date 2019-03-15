Cesar Sayoc, accused of targeting Trump critics with mail bombs, is expected to plead guilty

The Florida man who was arrested late last year and charged with sending a series of mail bombs to prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump will plead guilty next week in federal court.

Cesar Sayoc is accused of sending homemade pipe bombs to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the New York headquarters of CNN and others.

At least a dozen suspected mail bombs were intercepted before Sayoc was arrested in Plantation, Fla., in late October.

Sayoc is slated to plead guilty Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan. It was not immediately clear which charges Sayoc specifically planned to plead guilty to.

His lawyer in the case did not immediately respond to CNBC's outreach.

In November, Sayoc pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which carry a potential life sentence behind bars. A recent entry to Sayoc's court docket shows that a pre-trial conference scheduled for Thursday was changed to a plea hearing.