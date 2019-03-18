Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara ousted after sexual misconduct allegations

Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara has been ousted after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

"Kevin has contributed greatly to the studio's success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him," WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement Monday. "Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company's leadership expectations and could impact the company's ability to execute going forward."

The company has yet to name a successor for Tsujihara.

Tsujihara was being investigated for allegedly promising acting roles in exchange for sex. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report such allegations in early March.

THR's report included text messages between Tsujihara and British actress Charlotte Kirk going back to 2013. WarnerMedia had previously said that a prior investigation did not find any misconduct in Kirk's casting in films like "Oceans 8."

Some of these messages seemed to imply that Kirk believed she was used to help close a $450 million co-financing deal between Warner Bros. and RatPac Entertaintment, a production company owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and his business partner Brett Ratner.

RatPac Entertainment was a major partner of Warner Bros' films like "Justice League," "It" and "Kong: Skull Island."

"I emphatically deny any inappropriate behaviour on the part of Brett Ratner, James Packer, and Kevin Tsujihara, and I have no claims against any of them," Kirk said in her statement at the time. "Mr. Tsujihara never promised me anything."