Got goals? These simple actions will help you get the things you want

Everyone's got money goals.

We want houses, vacations, healthy bank accounts — the things that make life worth living.

You probably know people with great salaries who have all these things. But don't let your smaller salary or lack of knowledge stand in your way. You can have them, too.

It just takes learning some skills to achieve those goals.

More from Invest in You:

Do this now to feel financially secure in future

Friends don't let friends stay clueless about money

Five easy ways to save $1,000 in three months

Don't despair of making progress. Other people made changes to move their own financial needle. That means you can, too.

Todd Kunsman, 31, got tired of living paycheck to paycheck.

Nicholas Hartford, 33, realized out-of-control spending was holding him back.

They looked around to see how they could change, and today they are both happy they made the effort.