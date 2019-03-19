Moving beyond ride-hailing, Southeast Asia's Grab is rolling out financial services

Grab Financial, a unit of Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab, said Tuesday it is rolling out several financial services across the region.

Those include launching an online checkout system that would let sellers accept Grab's digital payment service, GrabPay. The company also plans to provide a post-paid payment credit option, where users accumulate spending on the company's products like ride-hailing and food delivery and pay the total amount at the end of each month without additional costs.

That credit service will first be available in Singapore before expanding to other countries. Another option, to buy goods and pay for them in installments through Grab Financial, is also in the works.

The company added it will launch an online insurance marketplace in April for entrepreneurs following a joint venture with China's Zhong An earlier this year.

Last year, Grab teamed up with Credit Saison, a Japanese financial services company, to lend in the region. The joint venture also provides working capital loans to small businesses in Singapore while Grab pursues lending licenses in other markets.