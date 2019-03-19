GrubHub sinks as analysts say it's struggling to keep pace with UberEats and DoorDash

GrubHub sank as much as 7.3 percent on Tuesday after analysts from KeyBanc Capital Markets said the food delivery service is struggling to keep customers amid increased competition from DoorDash and Uber.

For GrubHub, "diner retention, initial diner spend and peak diner spend all appear to be deteriorating," wrote the analysts, who have the equivalent of a hold rating on the stock and a price target of $74.98. The shares reached a low of $71.43 after the report.

Uber has doubled down on its food delivery service, UberEats, in recent months as it prepares for an IPO that could value the company at well over $100 billion. But the bigger share losses for GrubHub, according to KeyBanc, have come at the expense of DoorDash, which is reportedly seeking a $6 billion to $7 billion valuation. SoftBank is Uber's largest investor, and the firm led a $535 million investment in DoorDash last year.