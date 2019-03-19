These tools will help you get your student loans forgiven

Trying to get student loans forgiven? Here are some helpful resources 10 Mins Ago | 01:42

Student debt burdens tens of millions of people every year. If you are a government worker, and have been consistently paying your loans on time, you may be eligible for the public service loan forgiveness program.

This program was signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007 and allows not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans erased after 10 years of on-time payments.

Most people pursuing public service loan forgiveness discover at some point that they don't qualify, for one technical reason or another. That may be because their loan type is ineligible or they're not in the right repayment plan.

Just 206 applicants for the debt relief have been approved, according to recent Education Department data. More than 40,000 have applied.

As a result, you shouldn't rely just on your lender for information on the program, advocates say. Here are some other helpful and reliable resources.