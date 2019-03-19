'Toy Story 4' trailer reunites Woody with Bo Peep, introduces handmade toy Forky

Disney released its first official trailer for "Toy Story 4" Tuesday, teasing a life-changing journey for Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toy gang.

At the end of "Toy Story 3," a college-aged Andy gifted his toys to a little girl named Bonnie. "Toy Story 4" appears to pick up not long after, with the toys facing one of their most difficult challenges yet — looking after a homemade toy their new child caretaker put together at school one day.

The film is due to hit theaters on June 21.

"Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now," Woody says. "We all have to make sure nothing happens to him."

Forky is a plastic spork with googly eyes, broken Popsicle sticks for legs, a clay mouth and a twisted pipe cleaner for arms. When Forky has an existential crisis about not being a toy — shouting "I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili... and then the trash!" — and jumps from the window of Bonnie's family's RV, Woody follows. Then the rest of the gang is forced to go after them.

Along the way, Woody is reunited with his love interest from the first two installments of the "Toy Story" franchise, Bo Peep, who appears to be living in a consignment shop.

While "Toy Story 3" appeared to be the final chapter in the "Toy Story" saga, it's no surprise that Disney decided to craft another installment. "Toy Story 3" made more money at the box office than the first two films combined, a whopping $1.06 billion worldwide.

The beloved franchise is a huge draw for moviegoers and is a big toy seller for companies like Hasbro.

While some fans of the franchise are praising the new trailer on Twitter, others feel that the franchise should have ended after the previous film.