Despite pressure campaign, Trump grants Iraq a new 90-day sanctions waiver to buy Iranian energy

The Trump administration is granting Iraq a renewed 90-day waiver exempting it from U.S. sanctions on Iran, a senior state department official told CNBC on Tuesday.

The waiver, last issued in December and set to expire on March 19, will allow Iraq to continue buying electricity from its neighbor even as the White House pledges a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

"While this waiver is intended to help Iraq mitigate energy shortages, we continue to discuss our Iran-related sanctions with our partners in Iraq," the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.

Despite being OPEC's second-largest producer of oil, Iraq is dependent on Iranian natural gas plants for up to 45 percent of its electricity.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates