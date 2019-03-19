Stocks set for gains | Bezos' texts sold | SEC: Musk never sought tweet approval

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, giving the Dow a shot at extending its win streak to five days and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq a chance at reaching fresh multi-month highs. The Dow fought its way back to virtually breakeven for March. (CNBC)
* Oil prices hover close to 2019 highs (Reuters)
* JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are getting more bullish on India (CNBC)
The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee kicks off a two-day meeting today, with an interest rate decision and policy statement to come tomorrow afternoon. However, the central bank is not expected to raise interest rates this time around. (CNBC)
Tilray (TLRY) shares were up 2 percent in pre-market trading today after the British Columbia-based company reported its cannabis sales more than doubled over the last year. Results buoyed 2018 sales to $43.1 million, up 110 percent from last year. (CNBC)
Retailers DSW (DSW) and Michaels Companies (MIK) are among the handful of companies releasing quarterly earnings this morning, while FedEx (FDX) and office furniture maker Steelcase (SCS) are out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, the government is expected to release January factory orders at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.1 percent increase. That would match December's performance. (CNBC)