Stocks set for gains | Bezos' texts sold | SEC: Musk never sought tweet approval

Deutsche Bank loaned more than $2 billion to Donald Trump before he became president — despite multiple red flags surrounding Trump, according to the New York Times. In some instances, Trump exaggerated his wealth, the paper said.

The White House laid out its case against progressive programs like "Medicare for All" and a wealth tax, while touting the projected benefits of its own economic agenda in a new report published today. (CNBC)



* US chip makers fear trap in a trade deal with china (WSJ)

Canadian officials are re-examining the approval the country gave to Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jets. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said that no action might be taken, but that the move was wise in light of the worldwide grounding of the aircraft. (Reuters)

The National Enquirer's publisher paid $200,000 to obtain intimate texts between Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos and his mistress Lauren Sanchez, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk hasn't sought pre-approval for any tweet related to the automaker since striking a settlement with the SEC, according to a filing by the commission. The SEC is seeking to hold Musk in contempt of court. (Reuters)

Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings said the video streaming service will not make its movies or TV shows available on the new video offering that Apple (AAPL) is expected to announce next week. (Reuters)

Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, has sued Twitter (TWTR) and three users for defamation, according to a complaint filed in Virginia. He's seeking $250 million in damages. (NY Times)

Harvard researchers found that the more sweetened beverages a person drank, the greater their risk of dying from heart disease. They also found sugary drinks were associated with a moderately higher risk of dying from breast cancer or colon cancer. (CNBC)