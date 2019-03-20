Samsung's Galaxy Buds look less silly than Apple AirPods and are just as good

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are the company's take on Apple AirPods, and they're really good.

There's a reason why Samsung continues to play in this market. Apple's AirPods have become incredibly successful since their launch in 2017. While they work with Android phones, the target audience has mostly been for Apple products, since they pair so easily with them.

Samsung has tried to compete with its own version AirPods for several years now, but its latest attempt is its best yet and is the best option I've found for Android users. Plus, they look a lot less silly than AirPods, which makes them a fine alternative even for people who own iPhones.

Here's what you need to know.