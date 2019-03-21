Dwayne Johnson just dropped his latest Under Armour ad campaign for Project Rock

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has just launched a new range of gym wear as part of his Project Rock collection for the sports brand Under Armour.

The "Bend Boundaries" collection launched Thursday with a series of videos showing Johnson working out in his gym. The campaign focuses on how the clothing range could "withstand everything the hardest worker in the room could throw at them," according to an online release.

Johnson started his partnership with Under Armour in January 2016 and a Project Rock 1 sneaker released in May 2018 sold out in less than 24 hours. The new collection includes cut-off t-shirts and sleeveless hoodies and also features skier and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, wearing the brand's Phantom Project Rock sneakers and t-shirt.