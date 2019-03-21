First-quarter of this year one of the worst despite the global stocks rally, UBS' Ermotti says

Despite the rally in global equity markets, revenues in the first-quarter of 2019 was one of the worst in recent years, CEO of Swiss-bank UBS told CNBC.

"I think that we are facing macro and geopolitical challenges that we all know, but in addition to that the first-quarter was lacking any of the elements of positive seasonality this year," Sergio Ermotti told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche on Wednesday.

Ermotti said that while the first quarter in 2018 had been "exceptional" for both the industry as a whole and even more so for UBS, which he said had "a very outstanding quarter" - UBS reported a 19 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter of 2018, boosted by its investment banking division - the lender's investment banking division revenues were down by around a third in the first quarter this year.

Investment banking is a specific division of banking related to the creation of capital for other companies, governments and other entities.

"The IB (investment banking unit) for us, last year, had an outstanding quarter so on a relative performance point of view most likely we will give away a little bit away of that extra performance, but in this environment, it's true that equity markets have recovered but the conviction level of both institutional and private clients is not there," he said.

"The Chinese market is up 25 percent and Hong Kong is up, U.S. is up ,but the volumes supporting that rally are not there," Ermotti added.

Stocks have been on a tear since the Fed's last meeting in late January. In that time, the S&P 500 has risen more than 5 percent. The broad index is also up more than 12 percent for 2019 in part because investors expect less policy tightening for the year.

The rally could extend further as several investors are still on the sidelines. A survey put together by Bank of America Merrill Lynch found the allocation of global stocks among respondents was the lowest since October 2016. Given the market's gains this year, investors underweight stocks could be enticed to increase their equity exposure, thus lifting prices even higher.