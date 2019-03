On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to its lowest level since January 2018 after the Federal Reserve announced a more dovish tone. Jay Powell, the Fed's chair, said the central bank is forecasting no rate hikes in 2019, and that is down from two hikes forecast earlier.

On the data front, investors will focus on jobless claims out at 8.30 ET.

On the auctions front, there will be a sale of $35 billion in 8-week bills, $60 billion in 4-week bills and $11 billion in 10-year treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).