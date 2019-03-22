Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: Apple could decline, no matter what new products it announces on Monday

  • "Apple could announce something totally mind-blowing and I bet its stock would still go down because the bears are spoiling for a fight, and after the recent run, I think that they've got the upper hand," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "I want them to buy Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes so they can offer diabetics a blood sugar monitor-slash-insulin pump that can be controlled from you cell phone," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • "We're headed into another week where I think the inverted yield curve will embolden the bears ... [but] the Fed just took us one rate hike too many and now we're all paying the price," he says.
Cramer Remix: Apple could decline, no matter what new products it announces on Monday
Cramer Remix: Apple could decline, no matter what new products it announces on Monday   

Apple plans to reveal new products on Monday and there might not be enough to go around to satisfy everyone, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"Apple could announce something totally mind-blowing and I bet its stock would still go down because the bears are spoiling for a fight, and after the recent run, I think that they've got the upper hand," the "Mad Money" host said.

On the agenda is the iPhone maker's much-anticipated video streaming service. Cramer said the company will need to keep making moves to bulk up the services it offers and continue building a subscriber base.

"I want them to buy Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes so they can offer diabetics a blood sugar monitor-slash-insulin pump that can be controlled from you cell phone," he said. "I like this idea better than one more video channel, but if Apple's working on a multi-media bundle I could see why that's intriguing."

Don't sweat this yield curve inversion

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the opening bell, January 4, 2019 in New York City. Following a strong December jobs report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350 points at the open on Friday morning. In a television interview on Friday morning, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said he believes there is 'no recession in sight.' (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the opening bell, January 4, 2019 in New York City. Following a strong December jobs report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350 points at the open on Friday morning. In a television interview on Friday morning, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said he believes there is 'no recession in sight.' (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

An inverted yield curve is not an automatic signal that a recession is around the corner and investors should be aware that there are bargains on the market, even if the economy is slowing down, Cramer said.

Three-month Treasury yields surpassed 10-year Treasury notes Friday and the major U.S. indexes stumbled as the S&P 500 finished its worst day since January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, pushed by bank stocks, dropped 459 points and the S&P 500 lost 1.9 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5 percent during the session .

Cramer blamed the selling in large part on computer algorithms because yield curve inversions in the past have preceded recessions, most recently in 2007. But he said the machines have no way of differentiating one stock from another.

"People act like this automatically signals that we're going into a recession, but it might signal nothing more than the fact that the Fed should never have tightened in December," the "Mad Money" host said. "We're headed into another week where I think the inverted yield curve will embolden the bears ... [but] the Fed just took us one rate hike too many and now we're all paying the price."

Cramer suggested that investors "stay the course," and concerned investors should stick with stocks that have the safest dividend yields "and get ready to ride through these troubled waters."

Read his game plan for the March 25 trading week here

Assisting air traffic controllers

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium.

Iridium Communications, the global satellite communications services provider, is gearing up to launch Aireon, a joint venture with four other air navigation companies. The new enterprise was designed to track airplanes in real time.

"They're now almost ready to launch their service to track every airplane and let air traffic controllers give more efficient service," Iridium CEO Matthew Desch said. "It's not just about safety. It's about efficiency."

Catch the interview here

Going public

The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California.

Lyft, the ridesharing company set to hit public markets Friday, will be a good stock to buy in the short term but it has challenges in the long run, Cramer said.

"I think Lyft is exactly the kind of stock that can work in this slower growth environment, but you need to be careful with these fresh-faced IPOs," the host said. "Short term, I'm betting this turns out to be a good trade, but as a longer-term investment I'm more skeptical."

In evaluating the tech company, Cramer highlighted pros and cons about Lyft as it looks to continue taking market share in the growing transportation-as-a-service business. He predicted the company will be worth $21.5 billion and the stock could sell between 3.8 to 4.8 times next year's sales.

"I think the stock can go to $75 before it starts getting expensive relative to its peers, but for all we know it will go to $75 immediately after it starts trading. After that, I think you need to get more cautious."

More here

Get off the couch

Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, the "Judgement Free Zone" gym chain that caters to casual gym goers, has fine-tuned its plan to get people off the couch for the right price and the right environment, CEO Chris Rondeau said. The gym is tailored to be welcoming and comfortable for the first timers.

The stock is up nearly 25 percent in 2019 and more than 76 percent in the past year.

"We have a very streamlined business model," he said. "We don't have the pools and the daycare and the juice bars and the rock walls. We have tons of cardio, tons of circuit training equipment. So we clean, clean, clean, and pay attention to the member."

Click here for his interview with Cramer

Going public

A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet.
John MacDougall | AFP | Getty Images
A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet.

On Thursday, a new IPO cycle was born with Levi's return to public markets. The initial share price weighed at $17 and grew as much as 30 percent during the session.

This year's anticipated lineup includes, among others, Pinterest, Airbnb, and rival ride hailing services Lyft and Uber. Other flotsam and jetsam IPOs will be sprinkled in between those launches, Cramer said.

The big funds might get overloaded and things could go "terribly awry" and "downhill," the host warned.

Cramer explains his thoughts here

Cramer's lightning round: I don't get why this stock is down so low

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host ran through his thoughts about callers' stock picks:

Perrigo Co.: "Why man? No, not Perrigo ... Merck. How about Merck?"

Alteryx: "You know what, no one ever got hurt taking a profit. It's a good stock. Maybe ... you take some off and let the rest run."

Codexis Inc.: "That's a small one. You know, it's a small ... tools company. You know what, let's do work on it ... We'll come back and do some homework."

Axon Enterprise Inc.: "Why is that stock down so much? I mean I gotta tell you. I think it's an absolutely great opportunity. Don't forget: Rick has got a contract ... to make money for the shareholders, and that's exactly what I want."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---
DXCM
---
TNDM
---
IRDM
---
AAXN
---
CDXS
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...