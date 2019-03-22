Cramer Remix: Apple could decline, no matter what new products it announces on Monday 1 Hour Ago | 01:01

Apple plans to reveal new products on Monday and there might not be enough to go around to satisfy everyone, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"Apple could announce something totally mind-blowing and I bet its stock would still go down because the bears are spoiling for a fight, and after the recent run, I think that they've got the upper hand," the "Mad Money" host said.

On the agenda is the iPhone maker's much-anticipated video streaming service. Cramer said the company will need to keep making moves to bulk up the services it offers and continue building a subscriber base.

"I want them to buy Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes so they can offer diabetics a blood sugar monitor-slash-insulin pump that can be controlled from you cell phone," he said. "I like this idea better than one more video channel, but if Apple's working on a multi-media bundle I could see why that's intriguing."