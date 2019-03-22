Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tiffany, Nike, Avon Products & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday:

Tiffany — Shares of Tiffany rose 3.41 percent after the jewelry retailer reported mixed fourth-quarter results. The retailer reported earnings of $1.67, 7 cents higher than expected, and revenues of $1.321 billion, missing estimates by $11 million. Tiffany also reported a 1 percent drop in worldwide sales, while Refinitiv had estimated 0.8 percent increase.

Citigroup, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs — Bank shares all fell at least 2 percent as worries over the global economy sent Treasury yields lower. The benchmark 10-year rate fell below the 3-month yield, causing a yield-curve inversion, which often signals a recession is on the horizon.

Nike — Shares of Nike declined 5.51 percent after the sneaker maker reported weaker-than-expected sales in North America for its third-quarter. Nike also warned that its revenue growth could slow during its fourth-quarter. The company stated it was partially hurt by fewer Converse-branded merchandise.

Cintas — Shares of Cintas plunged 6.3 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for the previous quarter, while its full-year revenue outlook also disappointed investors.

Nokia — Shares of Nokia fell 5.19 percent after the network equipment maker revealed it is investigating transactions at Alcatel-Lucent, the rival it acquired in 2016, and that it alerted U.S. authorities to these possible compliance issues.

Avon Products — Shares of the beauty company rose nearly 6.5 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that Avon is exploring a sale to Brazilian rival Natura. The company reportedly would acquire both the publicly traded Avon that operates worldwide and the private North American business.

Papa John's International — The pizza maker's stock rose more than 3 percent after announcing former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal joined its board of directors. The company also announced O'Neal is investing in nine Papa John's restaurants in Atlanta.

Boeing — Boeing shares dropped more than 2 percent after an Indonesian airline canceled a $6 billion order for 49 of the company's 737 Max jets.

