US Treasury yields move lower as investors await economic data

At around 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5297 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9627 percent.

On the data front, manufacturing and services PMI data for March is due at around 9:45 a.m. ET. Wholesale trade figures for January and existing home sales for February will be released shortly afterwards, with the latest monthly federal budget data due at 2 p.m. ET.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Friday.

Elsewhere, oil prices edged higher amid ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $67.92 on Friday, up around 0.1 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at around $60.04, nearly 0.1 percent higher.