Washington is abuzz with anticipation that special counsel Robert Mueller will soon submit his report on the Russia investigation.

For nearly two years, Mueller has been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether the then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Despite endless media coverage and speculation, Mueller has remained tight-lipped on his findings.

Nearly 200 charges against 34 people and three Russian companies have been filed since the beginning of the investigation. Six of those indicted are former Trump advisers. Twenty-six are Russian nationals.

So far, seven have submitted guilty pleas and five have been sentenced for their crimes.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked the investigation, calling it a "witch hunt." He has denied any wrongdoing related to the Mueller probe, adopting "no collusion" as a mantra over the course of the investigation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Trump is "not worth" impeachment, while other Democrats hope the Mueller report provides fodder for his ouster.

Separating fact from conjecture can be difficult amid the noise surrounding the investigation.

This is what we know about the Russia investigation so far.