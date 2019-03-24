The fight over the Mueller report isn't over yet. Here's what happens next

The fight over special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation will not end with Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe.

In a letter to key members of Congress on Sunday, the top Justice Department official said Mueller wrote that the report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." While the special counsel himself did not determine whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by trying to influence the investigation, Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge the president with obstruction.

Barr also said that the probe did not conclude that Trump or anyone in his campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia in its influence campaign.

Trump, who repeatedly called the probe a "witch hunt," claimed victory after Barr's letter became public. But the attorney general's summary managed to spark new controversy, particularly about how Barr arrived at his conclusions in two days following a nearly two-year investigation. Trump may be cleared of obstruction in the opinion of the Justice Department, but other investigations into his conduct will go on.

Here's what happens next: