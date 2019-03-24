If you hit the $750 million Powerball jackpot, here's your tax bill

The Powerball jackpot just won't quit.

After no one hit all winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, the top prize has jumped to a whopping $750 million. And while players daydream about what they'd do with such a windfall, they should remember they wouldn't really end up with the advertised amount.

Whether you take the prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24 percent of your win is withheld for federal taxes. Yet the top marginal tax rate of 37 percent means you'd owe a lot more at tax time. And state taxes typically are due as well.

"The big impact on winnings is taxes," said certified financial planner Dan Routh, a wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma City. "If you win, just realize how big the tax bill can be and make sure you're ready to handle it."