The Mueller report is in — but we haven't heard the whole story yet.

Only a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's highly anticipated report on Russian election interference, obstruction and possible Trump-campaign collusion has so far been released by Attorney General William Barr. But that four-page document, shared by Barr on Sunday with the leaders of House and Senate Judiciary committees, has already been touted by President Donald Trump and his supporters as a "total and complete exoneration."

Barr wrote that Mueller's final report "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated" with Russia — a massive political victory for Trump that lends credence to his long-asserted refrain of "no collusion."

Mueller also made no determination on whether Trump himself obstructed justice, according to the summary. But Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who received Mueller's report on Friday and reviewed it over the weekend, concluded that the special counsel's evidence was "not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense."

The Financial Times' Edward Luce said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the summary's revelations made Sunday "the best day of Trump's presidency."

But while Barr's summary did provide answers on some of the key questions dogging Trump since the presidential election, it leaves many more unanswered.

Here are five remaining questions in the wake of Barr's letter: