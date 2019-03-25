Apple on Monday introduced a slew of new services including Apple TV+, Apple Channels, a credit card and gaming service called Arcade, but only one is launching today: Apple News+.

Apple News+ provides bundled access to more than 300 magazines, as well as subscriptions to the Los Angeles Times and select content from The Wall Street Journal, for $9.99 per month.

It also includes all of the stories that are already available in the standard Apple News app, like free access to CNBC and hundreds of other sites and news outlets, in addition to stories from subscriptions you might already pay for from places like The New York Times, which isn't included in the new Apple News+ bundle.

Apple News+ is based on another app called Texture, which offered similar functionality. Apple bought Texture last year, and appears to have integrated much of that service into Apple News+.

It's free for a month, and it's already available for iPhones and iPads. You just need to update to the latest software by going to Settings > Software Update.

Here's what it's like.