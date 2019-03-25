Tech Guide

This is a first look at Apple News+, which includes more than 300 magazines for $9.99 a month

  • Apple News+ is now available for iPhones and iPads.
  • It includes access to more than 300 magazine subscriptions and articles from the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times for $9.99 per month.
  • The layouts are gorgeous and it's fun to browse, but it might just be enough to pull me back into magazines.

Apple on Monday introduced a slew of new services including Apple TV+, Apple Channels, a credit card and gaming service called Arcade, but only one is launching today: Apple News+.

Apple News+ provides bundled access to more than 300 magazines, as well as subscriptions to the Los Angeles Times and select content from The Wall Street Journal, for $9.99 per month.

It also includes all of the stories that are already available in the standard Apple News app, like free access to CNBC and hundreds of other sites and news outlets, in addition to stories from subscriptions you might already pay for from places like The New York Times, which isn't included in the new Apple News+ bundle.

Apple News+ is based on another app called Texture, which offered similar functionality. Apple bought Texture last year, and appears to have integrated much of that service into Apple News+.

It's free for a month, and it's already available for iPhones and iPads. You just need to update to the latest software by going to Settings > Software Update.

Here's what it's like.

This is the main page you see when you open Apple News, which looks like it used to.

Apple News+

Tap here and you'll get access to Apple News+. It's hidden off in the corner!

Apple News+

This is the Apple News+ home screen, where you can browse all of the magazines that are available for $9.99 a month.

Apple News+Apple News+

There's also content from the Wall Street Journal.

Apple News+

You get alerted to new issues, like the April issue of National Geographic, which has a fun animated cover.

Apple News+

I opened it and this is what I saw. All of the articles were neatly listed on the right.

Apple News+

I tapped into a story and it was easy to read, with beautiful formatting and big pictures. You can swipe left or right to move between articles.

Apple News+

Every magazine looks different. Here's The New Yorker, which has its own unique look.

Apple News+

You can download an issue to read offline by tapping the cloud button.

There's a lot to dig through!

Apple News+

That's a taste of Apple News+. It's a really good deal for $9.99 a month if you find yourself buying more than one magazine a month anyway. And I'll probably keep paying for it, since the subscription to part of the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times is worth that price alone to me.

Plus, I really dig the way the magazines are formatted. It's fun to move through the stories and doesn't feel like Apple just stitched a bunch of pages together that you need to swipe through or zoom around on just to read.

But I don't know how many people actually buy magazines that often anymore, or if this is really going to be a major new revenue stream for Apple. Right now, it feels light on the content I care most about, which is newspaper subscriptions. I pay separately for The New York Times and The Washington Post, for example. Those filter right into Apple News already, so I can find that content there, but they're not bundled inside the $9.99 subscription.

Try it. It's free for 30 days on iPhones and iPads, so three's really nothing to lose. Maybe I'll start reading more magazines again.

