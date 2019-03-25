A long-term fund with $370 billion under management shares some investing 'themes'

Canada's national pension fund invests for the long-term, its CEO told CNBC on Sunday, and he named trends that are helping to guide its decision-making.

"We're trying to go deep on certain areas where we see long-term trends and try to identify the best parts of those themes to invest in, companies to invest in, to express that view," Mark Machin, president and CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, told CNBC's Martin Soong at the China Development Forum in Beijing.

Machin picked several themes that the fund — one of the world's largest, with nearly $370 billion of assets under management — is betting on.