'Two years of unceasing lies': Russia responds to the Mueller report summary

Russian lawmakers welcomed the findings of an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, saying the report vindicates Kremlin denials of collusion with President Donald Trump's administration.

Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, according to a summary of the special counsel's key findings made public on Sunday by Attorney General William Barr.

In a letter to key members of Congress, the top Justice Department official said Mueller wrote that the report "does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

"So, Mueller's long-awaited report proved what was known in Russia from the very beginning: There was no collusion between Trump and any of his team with the Kremlin," Konstantin Kosachev, a senator in Russia's upper house of Parliament, said in a Facebook post on Monday.