Some trade policy observers believe the end of Mueller's probe — and Barr's letter saying the special counsel concluded that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election — put Trump in a stronger position in talks with China. Of course, the president will still face some legal questions moving forward: Democrats continue to push for the release of Mueller's full report, while probes both inside and outside of Congress are still looking into Trump's administration and businesses.

Potential pitfalls await the president on every front of his trade policy push. The U.S. and China still have a long way to go toward agreeing to a deal — and Beijing appears unlikely to meet some of the Trump administration's demands.

Trump, who is fixated on reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China, wants Beijing to buy "double or triple" the $1.2 trillion in U.S. products it previously offered to purchase. It is also unclear how fully China will address U.S. concerns about intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. Bipartisan lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have cited the issues as the most important points in the China talks, and have signaled they could resist a deal that does adequately address them. Republican senators such as Marco Rubio, R-Fla., have been vocal about cracking down on Chinese trade abuses.

Trump also said last week that he could leave tariffs on China in place for a "substantial period of time," even after the world's two largest economies reach an agreement. Reports have indicated that China threatened to pull back on certain concessions if the U.S. did not remove tariffs as part of a deal.