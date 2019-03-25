Trump's 'inconsistency' undermines faith in administration, says former defense chief William Cohen

Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen says President Donald Trump is a "disruptive force" in politics, and his unpredictable behavior could undermine his own administration.
"I think it's an inconsistency which causes our friends — and our Chinese friends are included in that — to worry about whether we have any kind of continuity in policy," Cohen told CNBC's Eunice Yoon at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday.
"That kind of inconsistency undermines confidence in the administration," said Cohen, who served as defense chief under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001.