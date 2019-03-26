Apple's first new services product, Apple News+, is crashing

Just one day after a splashy and star-studded Apple event where the company announced new services, one of them is already crashing. Apple News+, which costs $9.99 per month, was crashing for users Tuesday morning.

CNBC opened the app on an iPad and tried to read several stories, but noticed the app crashed about three times in three minutes. It's slow to load content and seems to crash while moving through the app or scrolling through content. It was more reliable on an iPhone.

There's currently no indication of an outage on Apple's Status page.

While it's currently free to use for 30 days, Apple News+ will cost $9.99 per month after the trial period. And any access to stories from 300 magazines, the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times is limited to reading inside Apple News. You can't, for example, log into The Wall Street Journal's website to read premium content without a separate WSJ account.

That means people who are trying to read the news today, or who expect to get access when they pay $9.99 per month, will need Apple News to work in order to access the content they're paying for. There's no other way.

New software is often prone to bugs, and Apple's other apps that serve millions of users, such as Apple Music, don't crash often. It seems plausible there's an easy fix.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.