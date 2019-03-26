Oscar winner Spike Lee just directed a Budweiser ad showing Jackie Robinson's baseball debut

After spending more than ever on advertising during Super Bowl 2019, Budweiser is gearing up for another huge date in the sporting calendar: Major League Baseball's opening day on Thursday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is marking the occasion by running a commercial directed by Spike Lee and featuring the legacy of Jackie Robinson.

Robinson was the first African-American to play in the big leagues when he made his Brooklyn Dodgers debut at Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947.

His impact as a player and as a symbol in the fight for racial equality led him to being named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of the 20th century. Assessing himself, Robinson once said "I'm not concerned with your liking or disliking me, all I ask is that you respect me as a human being."

The Budweiser ad is called "Impact" and will show the moment he broke the racial barrier after more than 50 years of segregation baseball.