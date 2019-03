Boston Dynamics has also produced other types of robots that can perform tricks like backflips. Boston Dynamics robots were employed by various teams in the DARPA Robotics Challenge in 2015, and were an inspiration for "Metalhead," an episode of the show "Black Mirror." Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos appeared with a Boston Dynamics robot at the company's MARS conference last year.

Boston Dynamics unveiled the original Handle in 2017. Whereas the original had two robotic arms that could grasp objects, the new one can move objects with just one arm.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, sold Boston Dynamics to SoftBank in 2017. Google is still actively working with robots, according to a report that emerged this week.

