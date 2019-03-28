Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Deutsche Bank, Nielsen, Movado & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

Movado Group — The luxury watchmarker's stock rose more than 17 percent on fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates. Movado posted a profit of 67 cents a share on revenue of $199.4 million. Analysts expected a profit of 55 cents a share on sales of $194 million, according to FactSet.

Lululemon Athletica — Shares of Lululemon surged nearly 15 percent following a strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The apparel company's reported earnings per share of $1.85 and revenue of $1.17 billion, beating Wall Street expectations as tracked by Refinitiv.

Five Below — Five Below shares jumped over 6 percent in midday trading after the discount store company reported stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share of $1.59, exceeding a Refinitiv estimate of $1.58. Revenue clocked in at $602.7 million, while analysts expected $601.5 million.

PVH Corp. — Shares of the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein shot up nearly 15 percent after the company's quarterly earnings surpassed expectations. PVH also issued stronger-than-expected earnings guidance for the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank — Deutsche Bank shares dipped 3 percent in midday trading on Thursday after The Financial Times reported the company was raising as much as 10 billion euro for a possible merger with Commerzbank.

Nielsen Holdings — Shares of Nielsen Holdings fell 10.12 percent after the New York Post reported that Blackstone dropped out of the bidding for the sale of the data company. The Post also reported that rival bidder Apollo Global Management was losing interest in Nielsen as well.

Tricida — Shares of Tricida surged 36.48 percent after the pharmaceutical company reported positive results from a clinical trial for its drug, Veverimer. The medication is designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected loss.

Accenture — Accenture shares jumped more than 5 percent after the consulting giant reported earnings per share of $1.73, topping a Refinitiv estimate by 16 cents. The company's revenue of $10.45 billion was also better than expected.

Facebook — Shares of Facebook dipped as much as 1.5 percent after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it would charge the company with violating the Fair Housing Act. The HUD is accusing Facebook of allowing advertisers to discriminate on the basis of race and color.

—CNBC's Matt Lavietes , Nadine El-Bawab and Isabel Soisson contributed to this report.