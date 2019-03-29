Huawei: US has a 'loser's attitude' and is trying to smear the company because it can't compete

The U.S. has a "loser's attitude" and is trying to smear Huawei because it can't compete with it, one of the top bosses at the Chinese firm said on Friday.

During a press conference in which Huawei announced record revenue, Rotating Chairman Guo Ping attacked the U.S.

"The U.S. government has a loser's attitude. It wants to smear Huawei because it cannot compete against us," Guo told a room of reporters at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Washington has said Huawei's networking equipment poses a risk to countries because it could be used as a backdoor by the Chinese government for espionage, accusations the company has repeatedly denied. Huawei is suing the U.S. over a law that bans government agencies from buying the firm's equipment, claiming the legislation is unconstitutional.

Guo said the U.S.'s actions have "troubled" the company to some extent, but that customers would make their own decisions about whether to use the Chinese vendor's equipment or not.