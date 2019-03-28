The Australian government had tried hard to find a way to include Huawei and ZTE in the country's push to build the next generation of high-speed mobile internet, according to its former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.
But it couldn't mitigate the risks posed by the Chinese telecommunication equipment sellers, he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.
Last August, Australia banned Huawei and ZTE from selling 5G equipment in the country due to national security concerns. In the same month, Turnbull was ousted from his position as prime minister.
On Thursday, he said his government's decision to ban the two companies was based on the need to "hedge" against future risks.