Meet the woman hoping to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Tomomi Inada wants to take on Japan's political "boys club."

The former defense minister told CNBC she intends to run for the top post of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 in a bid to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who currently holds that position. If successful, she could become Japan's first female leader.

Under current rules, Abe cannot seek a fourth consecutive term as president of the party, who has traditionally served as prime minister when the LDP controls parliament. The party has governed Japan for most of its post-World War II history.

Inada — who is a staunch nationalist and close Abe confidante — wants to build on his achievements and pursue further reform, such as reining in the country's massive debt, she told CNBC at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong last week.

"I'm aiming for it in two years," the lawmaker said of her plan to run for party president at the next vote.