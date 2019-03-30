Federal tax breaks for donating to these state-run funds are on shaky ground

Things are looking uncertain for filers hoping to get a break on their 2018 federal taxes by contributing to state-run charitable funds.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect last year, limited to $10,000 the state and local tax (SALT) deduction filers can claim on their federal returns.

And only taxpayers who itemize deductions would be eligible to claim this break. The new tax law increased the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married-filing-jointly in 2018.

High-tax states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, responded with a workaround: They passed legislation that would permit municipalities to create charitable funds to pay for local services and offer property tax credits to incentivize homeowners to give.

This way, donors would be able to claim a charitable deduction on their federal tax returns, bypassing the $10,000 cap on SALT deductions.