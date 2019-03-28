If you turned 70½ in 2018 and you still haven't taken your first required minimum distribution from your individual retirement account, you're almost out of time.

The IRS requires individuals holding retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k) plans to start taking withdrawals from those accounts by April 1 in the year after they've turned 70½.

Each of these distributions is also taxable, so savers must also prepare to pay Uncle Sam.

After you've made that first distribution, you must take subsequent RMDs in the following years by Dec. 31.