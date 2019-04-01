Apple's new AirPods are great, but you don't need to upgrade if you already own the first model

I've been testing Apple's second-generation AirPods, which add a couple of new features including wireless charging, better battery life for phone calls and support for calling up Siri whenever you want by saying, "Hey Siri." They're very good and still my top pick for wireless headphones.

But you don't need to upgrade to these if you have the first-generation model.

That said, AirPods have turned into a blockbuster hit for Apple. In just two and a half years, they've become almost as ubiquitous as the standard wired Apple earbuds that have been around since the original iPod. Along with the Apple Watch, AirPods have helped grow the company's wearables and accessories category to $7.3 billion in revenue during the holiday quarter last year.

So even though the new AirPods aren't significantly different than the first version, you're still getting an improvement over one of Apple's biggest breakouts hits. If you didn't buy AirPods before, now is a great time to get them.

Here's what you need to know.