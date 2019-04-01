Singapore prepares sweeping law to fight 'online falsehoods'

Singapore is close to passing a law that could force websites to run government "correction notices" alongside content it deems false, and the new rules are likely to affect how big social media companies like Facebook and Twitter operate in the country.

Under the law, called the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill, the government will also be able to issue so-called "take down" orders that require the removal of content posted by social media companies, news organizations or individuals.

In most cases, the government will decide when to bring an action against something for being "false." Websites will have the right to request a judicial review of the corrections or take-downs ordered by the government, but only after those orders are issued.

"This legislation deals with false statements of fact," Singapore Minister for Law K. Shanmugam told reporters on Monday morning. "It doesn't deal with opinions. It doesn't deal with viewpoints. You can have whatever viewpoints however reasonable or unreasonable."