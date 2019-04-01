Stephen Moore, whom President Donald Trump nominated for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, in 2012 was held in contempt of court for not paying his ex-wife more than $300,000 he owed her in alimony, child support and a divorce settlement, according to a report from The Guardian.

The ex-wife, Allison Moore, also accused the conservative economics writer of subjecting her to "emotional and psychological abuse" to the point where she had to flee their Virginia home for her own protection, according to The Guardian's article, which cited divorce court records

Stephen Moore, 59, ended up coughing up about two-thirds of what he owed Allison after a judge in 2013 ordered the sale of Stephen's house to satisfy his debts to her, The Guardian reported. The couple had three children together.

Reached for comment Monday about The Guardian's report, Stephen Moore told CNBC: "I think it [reinforces] how sleazy the media is resorting to tabloid journalism."

Asked whether he was concerned that the revelations could hurt the chances of his nomination being approved by the Senate, Moore said: "No."

The White House had no immediate comment. CNBC was unable to reach Allison Moore for comment.

The newspaper, citing court records, said that Moore in a 2011 court filing admitted to all of the claims Allison Moore had made in her divorce complaint, which was granted that same year.

Allison Moore had claimed in her filing that the Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Stephen Moore had committed adultery during their 20-year marriage and that he talked about his relationship with another woman "openly and tastelessly" with Allison.

The Guardian earlier last week had reported that Stephen Moore has a $75,000 tax lien filed against him by the IRS for unpaid income taxes from 2014.

His current wife, Anne Carey, has said that the lien stems from Moore accidentally deducted both alimony and child support from his income tax filing that year, when he was only allowed to deduct alimony.

Moore has said that he overpaid his taxes in a subsequent year, and that the IRS has failed to adequately respond to his efforts to resolve the dispute over what he actually owes.

Moore's Fed nomination has been controversial. Greg Mankiw, a former economics advisor to President George W. Bush, said Moore lacks the "intellectual gravitas for this important job."

CNBC had requested Moore's divorce case file on Friday, a day before The Guardian published its article the case. On Monday, a clerk in the Fairfax County, Va., courthouse called a reporter to say the case file had been delivered to the court for inspection, but that shortly afterward a judge ordered the file sealed at the request of Allison Moore.

The case can now "only be viewed by the parties or the parties' attorneys," the clerk said.