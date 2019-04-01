The House Judiciary Committee on Monday laid out plans to issue subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller's "full and complete" Russia report, as well as the raw evidence that supports it.

The committee, led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., set a Wednesday morning date to markup a resolution to authorize those subpoenas. Members will be able to vote on the resolution at the markup hearing.

"As I have made clear, Congress requires the full and complete Special Counsel report, without redactions, as well as access to the underlying evidence," Nadler said in a statement.

Nadler's resolution would also issue subpoenas to five former associates of President Donald Trump, including former White House counsel Don McGahn, former White House top strategist Steve Bannon and former White House communications director Hope Hicks.

Democrats' preparations to try and force the release of Mueller's report follow their growing complaints about Attorney General William Barr's handling of the report, which was delivered to him by the special counsel on March 22. Two days later, Barr sent a four-page summary of the report's "principal conclusions" to House and Senate Judiciary committee leaders, claiming, "The special counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also concluded, based on the report, that there wasn't enough evidence to establish that Trump obstructed justice. Barr quotes Mueller saying that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Trump and his supporters claimed "total and complete exoneration" from the summary, while Democrats demanded that Barr immediately release the entire report without redactions.

Barr, in a letter to Congress sent Friday, said he expects to deliver a version of the nearly 400-page report to lawmakers by mid-April, "if not sooner."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.