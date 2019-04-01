Things are only getting tougher for Chair Jerome Powell and his 'all over the place' Fed

Life isn't getting any easier for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The central bank chief, fresh off a year of intense criticism from President Donald Trump and a sharp rebuke from financial markets, now faces a landscape full of mines that could detonate in any direction.
Consider:
- Far from easing up now that the Fed has indicated no more rate hikes are coming this year, the White House just accelerated the pressure. Top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Friday that Powell and his cohorts on the Federal Open Market Committee now should be cutting interest rates, by as much as half a percentage point.
- There could be a dissenting voice on the way. Trump has indicated that he intends to nominate economic commentator Stephen Moore to the Fed Board of Governors. In an essay in late 2018, Moore suggested Powell should resign, though he recently walked back the comment.
- Other cracks could be forming at the Fed. Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said Friday in New York that a rate hike, not a cut, is likely ahead if the economy improves the way he expects.
"I do feel sorry for Chair Powell," Mohamed El-Erian, chief economist advisor at Allianz, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" in a Monday interview. "Not only does he have to navigate this divergence of growth, and it's a pretty tricky balance to strike, but he has to do so with an FOMC that's all over the place."
Powell indeed has had a rough go of it so far.