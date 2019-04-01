Comedian secures comfortable first-round win in Ukraine's presidential elections

Zelensky races ahead in Ukrainian elections, according to exit polls 1 Hour Ago | 04:23

A comedy actor with no political experience has thrashed the incumbent in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections, according to exit polls.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who plays a fictional president in a popular TV show, secured 30.4 percent of the vote on Sunday, early results showed. Petro Poroshenko, a billionaire magnate and Ukraine's current leader, received 17.8 percent.

With no-one expected to secure a majority when the final results are confirmed later on Monday, the two largely pro-EU candidates are set to go head-to-head in a run-off vote on April 21.

"If I win, we will (have) a strong democratic Ukraine — without corruption," Zelensky told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick in Kiev on Sunday.

"This is the biggest problem," Zelensky said, when asked whether fighting corruption would be a priority under his leadership.