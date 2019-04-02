The person who decides who gets to be in the Dow is retiring

David Blitzer, who for years was the principal voice in deciding who belonged in the vaunted Dow Jones Industrial Average, is retiring after a nearly 40-year career at S&P Global.

Blitzer has helmed the S&P Dow Jones Index Committee since 1995, making him the arbiter who was in and who was out for the closely watched bluechip index. One of his more notable moves came last year when the index committee booted General Electric from the Dow.

In addition to his index responsibilities, Blitzer helped put together the Case-Shiller Home Price indices, which function as a key market barometer for the housing industry. He presented the findings each month on CNBC, where and he and his trademark bowtie made regular appearances.

"David is a trusted colleague and friend to many of us. Always unassuming, and generous of his time and knowledge, David has provided us all with disciplined leadership and intellectual rigor to index analysis and management," Alex Matturri, CEO at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement. "We will miss David's leadership, intellect, generosity and sense of humor, as well as his ubiquitous bowtie."

Blitzer also helps direct the composition of the S&P 500 and chairs various other index committees for S&P.

His retirement takes effect in August.