Marvel fans wait more than an hour in online queues for 'Avengers: Endgame' presale tickets

"Avengers: Endgame" is proving itself to be the most anticipated movie of the summer box office.

Advanced tickets for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe went on sale Tuesday morning and fans have flocked to presale ticket websites like Fandango and Atom Tickets.

Fans trying to snag tickets on Fandango found themselves in online queues waiting for the chance see the film on opening weekend, with some wait times exceeding one hour.

"Moviegoers have been anxiously awaiting this moment for a very long time, as today is the day when they can finally reserve their seats on Fandango for the one movie everyone's talking about," Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, said in a statement Tuesday. "It's taken more than ten years to see the culmination of this incredible and historic superhero saga."

"Endgame" is due out in theaters on April 26. The film is expected to finally give some resolution to the events of "Infinity War," in which half of the heroes disappeared into dust. It could possibly serve as the last film for several of the actors who donned the mask, cape or shield of Marvel's most iconic characters.



"Avengers: Infinity War" brought in $678 million domestically and $1.37 billion from international markets on its way to becoming the fourth highest grossing film of all time.

On Atom Tickets, "Avengers: Endgame" has sold three time more tickets in the first hour of sales than "Infinity War" did last year. It set a new record on the site for the best first hour of presales.