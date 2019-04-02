Taiwan's president orders military to 'forcefully expel' future incursions of China warplanes

The duration of the latest incursion — about 10 minutes — implies it was intentional, and reflects escalating tensions between China and Taiwan amid the broader U.S.-China geopolitical struggle, Stratfor said in a post on Monday.

"China's apparent ending of the informal nonincursion agreement might be an effort to test Taipei's response, and it could compel Taipei to seek negotiations on avoiding escalations from such encounters," said Stratfor.

"It could result in Taiwanese fighters making their own incursions on the west side of the line, which in turn could lead to a cycle of tit-for-tat provocations coming amid already-tense cross-strait relations," the report added.

China's defense ministry did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comments.

When asked about the encounter in the Taiwan Strait at a scheduled press conference on Monday, China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was "not aware" of the matter.

Taiwan is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the U.S.-China relationship, which includes an ongoing trade war and Beijing's increasingly aggressive military posture in the South China Sea.

In late March, the U.S. sent Navy and Coast Guard ships through the Taiwan Strait, as part of an increase in the frequency of movement through the waterway — despite opposition from Beijing.

After the incursion on Sunday, a spokesman for Taiwan's presidential office, Huang Chung-yen, said Beijing "should stop behavior of this sort, which endangers regional peace, and not be an international troublemaker," Reuters reported.

— Reuters contributed to this report.