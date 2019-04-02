Walmart teams up with Google to offer voice-activated grocery shopping

Walmart customers will be able to order groceries with voice commands through Google's smart-home assistant, the retail giant announced on Tuesday in its latest effort to compete with Amazon.

Starting this month, shoppers will be to add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart using Google Assistant by saying "Hey Google, talk to Walmart." In a blog post published early Tuesday, Walmart hinted that voice shopping might be available with other partners in the future.

"We're kicking off the work with Google, adding others to the mix as time goes on," Walmart U.S. senior vice president Tom Ward said in the statement.

The voice commands work on any device with Google Assistant, including Google's Home Hub, Android phones and iPhones, Ward said.