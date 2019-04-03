Facebook dips on report that user records were exposed on Amazon cloud servers

Researchers at cybersecurity firm UpGuard claim to have found the records of millions of Facebook users in publicly-accessible places on Amazon's cloud servers.
The records were apparently stored there by Facebook partners, not by Facebook itself. Moreover, the data was not particularly sensitive -- for instance, it did not include financial information or Social Security Numbers, which could be used to facilitate identity theft, and which were exposed in the 2017 Equifax breach.
Nonetheless, the exposure highlights the fact that Facebook partners have been able to collect significant amounts of data through their own apps, and that these partners may not always have secured that information adequately. Facebook has faced a barrage of negative publicity over the last two years related to the way it and its partners collect, share and secure data that users store and share on the service.
Facebook stock dipped about 1 percent on the report and is slightly down for the day. Amazon was off its session highs but still up about a quarter percent.