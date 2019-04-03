Asia Politics

Jho Low's 1MDB-linked superyacht is selling for $126 million

  • A superyacht allegedly bought with stolen money from Malaysia's controversial state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is set to be sold at a discounted price of $126 million to Genting, The Star Online reported on Wednesday.
  • Malaysia had initially expected the seized yacht to be sold for at least $130 million — approximately half of its original cost — but failed to do so by its March 31 deadline.
  • In the last eight months, the Malaysian government has spent 14.5 million Malaysian ringgit ($3.55 million) on upkeeping Equanimity, according to the paper.
Equanimity, the US$250 million luxury yacht that fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho allegedly bought with funds embezzled from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) can be seen docked at Port Klangs Boustead Cruise Terminal on August 8, 2018 in Selangors, Malaysia.
Ore Huiying | Getty Images
A superyacht allegedly bought with stolen money from Malaysia's scandal-hit state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is set to be sold at a discounted price to casino operator Genting, The Star newspaper reported Wednesday.

The Equanimity, a 91.5-meter luxury yacht, was sold on Wednesday to Genting Malaysia for $126 million, the Malaysia-based publication cited Attorney General Tommy Thomas as saying.

The vessel was formerly owned by Low Taek Jho — a Malaysian financier charged with money laundering related to the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Jho Low, as he's commonly known, allegedly bought Equanimity with money stolen from the 1MDB fund.

A star-studded, scandal: Jho Low's $5 billion heist
Malaysia had initially expected the seized yacht to be sold for at least $130 million — or approximately half of its original cost — but was unable to do so by its March 31 deadline, the newspaper reported.

The offer from Genting was the best offer the Malaysian government had received over the five months since Equanimity was put up on sale, The Star Online said.

"Although the Winterbothams' market price evaluation of the Equanimity at USD$130mil (RM530.46mil) was not reached, the net returns to the government is as good, if not more than envisaged," Thomas was cited as saying. Winterbothams is a court-appointed marine consultancy that helped determine the valuation of the yacht.

The urgency to secure a buyer had been growing as maintenance of the vessel was "bleeding" taxpayers, a source told the Star Online. In the last eight months, the Malaysian government has spent 14.5 million Malaysian ringgit ($3.55 million) on upkeeping Equanimity, according to the paper.

The Malaysian government and Jho Low did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

