A superyacht allegedly bought with stolen money from Malaysia's scandal-hit state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is set to be sold at a discounted price to casino operator Genting, The Star newspaper reported Wednesday.
The Equanimity, a 91.5-meter luxury yacht, was sold on Wednesday to Genting Malaysia for $126 million, the Malaysia-based publication cited Attorney General Tommy Thomas as saying.
The vessel was formerly owned by Low Taek Jho — a Malaysian financier charged with money laundering related to the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Jho Low, as he's commonly known, allegedly bought Equanimity with money stolen from the 1MDB fund.