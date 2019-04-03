Malaysia had initially expected the seized yacht to be sold for at least $130 million — or approximately half of its original cost — but was unable to do so by its March 31 deadline, the newspaper reported.

The offer from Genting was the best offer the Malaysian government had received over the five months since Equanimity was put up on sale, The Star Online said.

"Although the Winterbothams' market price evaluation of the Equanimity at USD$130mil (RM530.46mil) was not reached, the net returns to the government is as good, if not more than envisaged," Thomas was cited as saying. Winterbothams is a court-appointed marine consultancy that helped determine the valuation of the yacht.

The urgency to secure a buyer had been growing as maintenance of the vessel was "bleeding" taxpayers, a source told the Star Online. In the last eight months, the Malaysian government has spent 14.5 million Malaysian ringgit ($3.55 million) on upkeeping Equanimity, according to the paper.

The Malaysian government and Jho Low did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Read more about the sale of Jho Low's yacht, Equanimity, in The Star's report.