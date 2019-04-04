This is how much more you need to save for retirement, based on your age

If you feel confident that you will live comfortably in retirement, you might want to double-check how much you are really saving.

A new survey from Natixis Investment Managers finds that 44 percent of American workers who participate in a 401(k) or other workplace retirement plan feel secure about their retirement, as long as they watch their spending. That positive sentiment was echoed by the CNBC and Acorns Invest In You Savings Survey, which found that more than half of adults are either somewhat more confident (30 percent) or much more confident (27 percent) about their ability to save for retirement than they were three years ago.

Still, many are falling short when you look at the Natixis data by generation.

"The big message of this throughout the generations is you need to think about saving more," said Edward Farrington, executive vice president of Natixis Investment Managers.