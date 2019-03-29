Good news America: You're feeling way more optimistic about saving for retirement.

But you still worry about it — a lot in fact.

More than half of adults are either somewhat more confident (30 percent) or much more confident (27 percent) about their ability to save for retirement than they were three years ago, according to the CNBC and Acorns Invest In You Savings Survey.

Yet despite that boost in confidence — which comes amid a strong economy — saving for retirement also ranks as the overall top personal finance concern at 23 percent, markedly so for the 45-to-64 age group, the survey shows.

"If we're lagging on our long-term goals, we're always going to feel concerned, even if we're in a good spot for now," said Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.